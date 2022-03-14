Raymond James Analysts Give Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) a C$7.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HWX has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Shares of HWX stock opened at C$7.01 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of C$3.39 and a 1-year high of C$7.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.