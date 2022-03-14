Raymond James Boosts EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target to $64.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.70.

EPR opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.81.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 303.03%.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth $88,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

