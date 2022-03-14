RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.11% of RBB Bancorp worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $4,570,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 88,079 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB stock opened at $24.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $482.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.94. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $29.08.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 34.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

RBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group cut RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

