Real Foley Sells 665 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Real Foley sold 665 shares of Teck Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.01, for a total transaction of C$33,921.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,853.50.

Real Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Real Foley sold 12,250 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.44, for a total transaction of C$630,140.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Real Foley sold 10,500 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$467,250.00.

Shares of TECK.A stock opened at C$56.48 on Monday. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of C$28.70 and a 12 month high of C$56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.09.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

