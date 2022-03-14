Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) to announce sales of $25.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.50 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full year sales of $83.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.60 million to $84.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $120.27 million, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Real Good Food.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGF. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Real Good Food from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGF opened at $6.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32. Real Good Food has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $12.75.

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

