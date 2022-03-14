Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7,800.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBGLY. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($99.58) to GBX 7,800 ($102.20) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,410. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition segment. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

