Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Short Interest Up 34.4% in February

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the February 13th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,952. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $575.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.39. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 15.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

