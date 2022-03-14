Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($201.09) to €180.00 ($195.65) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.15.

REMYY stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.50. 50,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,365. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

