Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 55,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,826,563 shares.The stock last traded at $60.77 and had previously closed at $60.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGI. Cowen cut Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.10.

The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 279.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 29,860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

