Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.29.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.76. Repay has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $25.93.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Repay by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Repay by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Repay by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,353,000 after buying an additional 176,641 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Repay by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,162,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Repay by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

