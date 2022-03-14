Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.40

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 1108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Repay had a negative net margin of 22.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Repay by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,262,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,404,000 after buying an additional 1,373,363 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Repay by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,386,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,666 shares during the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP raised its position in Repay by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 2,137,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,047,000 after purchasing an additional 991,665 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Repay by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,752,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,013,000 after purchasing an additional 509,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Repay by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,270,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after purchasing an additional 363,429 shares during the last quarter.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

