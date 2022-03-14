Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RPAY. Citigroup decreased their target price on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.29.

Repay stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.76. Repay has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 22.84%. Repay’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repay will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Repay by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,262,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,816,000 after buying an additional 123,697 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,567,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,159,000 after acquiring an additional 50,476 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,386,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Repay by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,192,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,752,000 after acquiring an additional 174,269 shares in the last quarter.

About Repay (Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

