Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.26% of Republic First Bancorp worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jay M. Neilon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $74,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Republic First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $117,340. 14.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FRBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $5.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

