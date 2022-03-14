Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Axon Enterprise (AXON)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON) recently:

3/4/2022 – Axon Enterprise was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

2/28/2022 – Axon Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $220.00 to $180.00.

2/25/2022 – Axon Enterprise was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $192.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $222.00.

2/25/2022 – Axon Enterprise had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Axon Enterprise had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Axon Enterprise was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

Shares of AXON traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.66. 14,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,394. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.44. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.11 and its 200 day moving average is $159.63.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Adriane M. Brown bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $201,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,951,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,366,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,156,559,000 after buying an additional 426,830 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

