Reviewing Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) & BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Portillos and BurgerFi International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillos 0 3 6 0 2.67 BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Portillos currently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.38%. BurgerFi International has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 142.29%. Given BurgerFi International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Portillos.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Portillos and BurgerFi International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillos $455.47 million 1.82 $12.26 million N/A N/A BurgerFi International $34.28 million 2.82 $5.96 million N/A N/A

Portillos has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Portillos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Portillos and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillos N/A N/A N/A BurgerFi International 3.96% -1.67% -1.51%

Summary

BurgerFi International beats Portillos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portillos

Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

