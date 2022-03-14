RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of RF Industries in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised RF Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RF Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.14. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $9.63.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $21.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali bought 7,767 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,200 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $75,582.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,381 shares of company stock valued at $159,763 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 22,258.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the second quarter worth $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the second quarter worth $117,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 323.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 36,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

