Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Short Interest Update

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the February 13th total of 94,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEAP. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Ribbit LEAP by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 65,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,911 shares in the last quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ribbit LEAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its position in Ribbit LEAP by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 161,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 61,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Family Trust raised its position in Ribbit LEAP by 5,156.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 103,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEAP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,054. Ribbit LEAP has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

