Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) CFO Sells $58,838.14 in Stock

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) CFO Donald A. Benziger sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $58,838.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:RMBI opened at $16.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.88.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.
About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (Get Rating)
