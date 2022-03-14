Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) CFO Sells $58,838.14 in Stock

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) CFO Donald A. Benziger sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $58,838.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RMBI opened at $16.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBI. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $169,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 4.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

