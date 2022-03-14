Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 6,700 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.79) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.75) to GBX 5,900 ($77.31) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,220 ($81.50) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.69) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,338.33 ($69.95).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,564 ($72.90) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($57.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.10). The stock has a market cap of £90.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,532.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,086.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 352.32 ($4.62) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.99), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($754,777.12).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

