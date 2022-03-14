Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Update

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the February 13th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $3.25 on Monday, reaching $79.94. 5,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.37. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.55.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Ltd. produces iron ore for steel, aluminium for cars and smart phones, copper for wind turbines, diamonds that set the standard for “responsible“, titanium for household products and borates for crops that feed the world. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.