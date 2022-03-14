Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Update

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the February 13th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $3.25 on Monday, reaching $79.94. 5,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.37. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.55.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
