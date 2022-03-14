Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,867 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,026,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 148,939 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 444,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $6.41 on Monday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.89.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 41.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

