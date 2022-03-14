Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $84.00

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RIVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rivian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rivian from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rivian in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Rivian in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 92.00.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 38.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 65.67. Rivian has a twelve month low of 37.50 and a twelve month high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rivian will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

