RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Issues Earnings Results

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. RLX Technology had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter.

RLX traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.37. 389,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,960,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.53. RLX Technology has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,269,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,346,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,889 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $17,159,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,068,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 91.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,438 shares during the period. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

