RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Issues Earnings Results

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. RLX Technology had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter.
RLX traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.37. 389,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,960,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.53. RLX Technology has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday.
About RLX Technology (Get Rating)
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RLX Technology (RLX)
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.