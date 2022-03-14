Rock Tech Lithium, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Short Interest Update

Rock Tech Lithium, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rock Tech Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCKTF traded up 0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,496. Rock Tech Lithium has a fifty-two week low of 3.09 and a fifty-two week high of 7.53.

Rock Tech Lithium, Inc is a lithium chemical technology company, which engages in the development of lithium and rare metals projects in Canada. It holds interest in Georgia Lake lithium project. The company was founded on June 14, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

