Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 370 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 price target on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a CHF 345 price target on Rogers in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays set a CHF 415 target price on Rogers in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 365 price objective on Rogers in a report on Monday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 390.91.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

