Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.34% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSJ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

PSJ stock opened at $102.49 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $169.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.95.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

