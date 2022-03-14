Royal Bank of Canada Buys 477 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 690,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,121,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after acquiring an additional 23,762 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after acquiring an additional 32,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 151,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $268.01 on Monday. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $286.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

