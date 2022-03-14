Royal Bank of Canada Cuts VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target to $65.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. raised their target price on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $43.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $550.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 1.53. VSE has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $65.42.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.11 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VSE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in VSE by 74.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in VSE by 194.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in VSE by 88.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

