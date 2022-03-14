Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 23,245 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,245 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.18% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $43.21 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.48.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.