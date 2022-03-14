Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HMSO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a coverage pending rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.41) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hammerson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 32.14 ($0.42).

LON:HMSO opened at GBX 31.15 ($0.41) on Friday. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.02%.

In related news, insider Habib Annous acquired 165,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £52,800 ($69,182.39). Also, insider Rita-Rose Gagné acquired 306,748 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £101,226.84 ($132,634.75). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 568,153 shares of company stock worth $18,391,239.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

