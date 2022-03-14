Royal Bank of Canada Sells 473 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.40% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 19,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PALL opened at $259.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.45. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $143.06 and a 52 week high of $298.21.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

