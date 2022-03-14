Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,345 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.46% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $559,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,655,000 after buying an additional 84,816 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,966.7% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 46,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 43,975 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,298,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $998,000.

NYSEARCA:SYLD opened at $62.37 on Monday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $68.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.66.

