Royal Bank of Canada Trims Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of SmileDirectClub worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 24.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth $78,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SDC stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.14. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 234.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

SmileDirectClub Profile (Get Rating)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.