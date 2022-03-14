Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $11.12 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $11,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 27,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,110,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.20.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $200.14 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

