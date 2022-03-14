Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $13.29 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,457 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $13,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,356 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 502.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,951,000 after acquiring an additional 752,201 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 440.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 686,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,538,000 after buying an additional 559,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Realty Income by 303.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,498,000 after buying an additional 451,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $65.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $61.43 and a one year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.