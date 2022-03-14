Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 2,136 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352,359 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,374,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557,634 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $438,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 5.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

