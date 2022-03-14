Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $12,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $238.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 67.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.48 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. ResMed’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total transaction of $2,052,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,113 shares of company stock valued at $10,124,651. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

