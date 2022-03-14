Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,453 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $257.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.43 and a 200-day moving average of $313.99. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $250.65 and a one year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.