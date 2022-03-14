Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Saga Communications by 8.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 51,855 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Saga Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 196,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the second quarter worth $1,485,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the second quarter worth $989,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saga Communications by 8.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Shares of SGA opened at $22.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85. Saga Communications has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The company has a market cap of $135.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is 39.26%.

Saga Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.