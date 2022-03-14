Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Saia worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Saia by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Saia by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 1,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAIA opened at $261.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.02 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

