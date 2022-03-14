SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Upgraded to Buy by DNB Markets

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

DNB Markets upgraded shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $725.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded SalMar ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on SalMar ASA from 595.00 to 606.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on SalMar ASA from 630.00 to 640.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $667.75.

SalMar ASA stock opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29. SalMar ASA has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $78.95.

SalMar ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF)

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.