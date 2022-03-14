SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Upgraded to Buy by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $725.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded SalMar ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on SalMar ASA from 595.00 to 606.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on SalMar ASA from 630.00 to 640.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $667.75.

SalMar ASA stock opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29. SalMar ASA has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $78.95.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

