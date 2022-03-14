Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Short Interest Up 83.3% in February

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 256,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 256.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAXPF traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.50. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $42.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.11.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

