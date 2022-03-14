Sarasin & Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,641,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,331 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.55% of Under Armour worth $55,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 41,215 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 120,921.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,115,000 after acquiring an additional 519,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Under Armour by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,429,000 after buying an additional 661,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 95,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAA. BTIG Research raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.52.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.62. 92,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,573,102. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.