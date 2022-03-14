Sarasin & Partners LLP Trims Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,436 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.09% of Health Catalyst worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,509,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after buying an additional 55,642 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 617,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,953,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCAT. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,888. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $110,283.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $587,187.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,737. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

