SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $14,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 211.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SBA Communications by 75.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after buying an additional 417,168 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SBA Communications by 15.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,127,000 after buying an additional 369,762 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SBA Communications by 132.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 32.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 950,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,369,000 after buying an additional 231,643 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,912,016. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.46.

SBA Communications stock opened at $320.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 150.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.68. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $256.82 and a 12 month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

