ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock Position Trimmed by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of ScanSource worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 68.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ScanSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ScanSource by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in ScanSource by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $843.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $864.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

