Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Schneider National is being aided by strong performance in the Intermodal and Logistics units. The Intermodal segment is benefiting from yield management and increased volumes. The Logistics unit is thriving on the back of favorable market conditions and other factors. The company anticipates an excess demand condition with gradual supply chain improvement. Management anticipates 2022 adjusted earnings per share in the range of $2.35-$2.55. Schneider National’s sound liquidity position is an added positive. Efforts to reward its shareholders are encouraging as well. However, escalating operating expenses (up 20.4% in fourth-quarter 2021) and increasing driver costs pose challenges for the company. Despite recent improvements, Schneider National continues to face challenges related to network fluidity. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

NYSE:SNDR traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $24.95. 8,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,748 shares of company stock worth $1,570,441. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 2,321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Schneider National by 8,681.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. 26.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

