Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 2,630 Shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUXA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the second quarter worth $424,000. ATW Spac Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 44.4% in the third quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,391,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 78.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 168,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

