Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 21,800 Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Sphere 3D at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANY. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sphere 3D during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the third quarter worth $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the second quarter worth $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the third quarter worth $113,000. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere 3D stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. Sphere 3D Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

