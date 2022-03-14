Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $97,000 Investment in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALZN. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the third quarter worth $533,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the third quarter worth $289,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Gustafson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $57,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 13,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $32,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 84,612 shares of company stock worth $150,940.

Shares of ALZN stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $33.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

